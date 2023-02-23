17-year-old Hindu Girl Abducted, Forced To Convert To Islam In Pakistan's Sindh: Report

A 17-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted and forced to convert to Islam in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The girl's family has alleged that she is being forced to marry her abductor and the police have not taken any action. The family of the minor resides in Mirpur district of Naukot situated in Sindh province of Pakistan. According to the family, the girl was allegedly kidnapped on February 15 from Naukot market where she had gone with her younger brother to purchase household items, reported news agency ANI.

Pakistan police say girl accepted Islam

Reports say the girl had gone to the Naukot market on February 15 when a man named Rouf, a resident of Umerkot, along with his friends, began teasing her. The group, led by Rouf, subsequently went on to kidnap the girl, her family has claimed. The girl's family reported the matter at the Naukot Police Station.

The 17-year-old's father, Ramesh Bheel, said police have only made entries in missing persons records, but have not taken any action. Her father further said police told him his daughter had left of her own accord and that he should wait for another week before a kidnapping case can be registered against the accused.

Further, on February 19, the Naukot Police called the father of the girl and gave him a copy of a certificate dated February 18, which mentioned the girl had embraced Islam on her own free will and also changed her name after conversion.

The girl's father was also informed the girl had confirmed her acceptance of Islam and reiterated her desire to reside with Rouf's family in Samandkhala, Umarkot.

After the whole episode, the girl’s father now fears that he may not be able meet her daughter anymore as she would be married to her kidnapper when she turns 18 in three months.

Forced conversion of Hindu women, mostly minors, has been a regular phenomenon in various provinces of Pakistan. The practice widespread in the Sindh province.