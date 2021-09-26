18 NDRF Teams Rush To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh As Depression Intensifies Into Cyclone Gulab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, issued an ''orange'' alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts after the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone ''Gulab''.

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, the cyclonic storm is expected to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening. "The deep depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 KMPH in last six hours, and intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’," the IMD said.

Read the latest warning of IMD here:

The Deep Depression over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of 25th Sep, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur pic.twitter.com/Ays0WZwjiQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2021

Weather Forecast and Warning Video for next 24 hours Dated 25.09.2021 pic.twitter.com/BqhNGU1mNE — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2021

Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts : DD is centered near 18.4°N/88.7°E .To cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts b/w Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur by evening of 26. pic.twitter.com/QNwlJHbwBR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2021

The weatherman has issued a "cyclone" warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Odisha. The weather agency has also issued an ''orange'' alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba called a review meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary took note of the preparedness of central ministries, agencies and state governments to deal with the situation. He directed the concerned agencies to ensure preventive and precautionary measures before the cyclonic storm makes landfall.

Gauba said that the main motive of the meeting was to direct State as well as Central agencies to ensure zero loss of lives and minimise damage to property and infrastructure.

18 teams of NDRF ready to deal with Cyclone Gulab: Gauba

While briefing about the current status of the "deep depression in the Bay of Bengal", Director-General of the Indian Meteorological Department told NCMC that a cyclone wind with a speed ranging from 75-85 kph, gusting to 95 kph, accompanied by heavy rainfall is likely to grace the coastal districts of the two states by Sunday evening.

According to IMD top official, the cyclonic storm is likely to affect the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati in Odisha. Gauba informed that 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the coastal regions of both states.

Moreover, he also informed that additional teams were directed to be kept ready in case of an emergency. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed, the Union Cabinet Secretary added.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)