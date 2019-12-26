Uttar Pradesh: 2 Class XII Pupils Forge DM Order To Declare Holiday; Friends Seek Apology

Two students of class 12 have been booked by the Noida Police for allegedly forging and circulating a document of the Noida District Magistrate declaring a two-day holiday in the school. The kids had shared the document on WhatsApp saying that there will be no school on December 23 and 24. Both the minors are students of Government Inter College in Sector 12 in the city.

"On December 22, one of my previous orders was forged claiming that holiday had been declared for December 23 and 24. The order was issued fraudulently. FIR was registered immediately. Within 12-14 hours, Noida Police identified two students from Class 12," District Magistrate BN Singh said.

Bail granted

He further informed that the two had been sent to the juvenile justice board from where they got bail. “They have been granted interim bail from December 26 to January 2, keeping in mind their career and the fact that there was no criminal intent,” Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) member Aneet Baghel said.

Points for consideration of all in Gautambuddhanagar. This pertains to the recent incident whereby forged order of DM was circulated for declaring holidays. pic.twitter.com/Lo7ZJZh32W — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) December 25, 2019

Friends seek pardon

The friends of the accused, however, took it upon themselves to get a pardon for their two schoolmates. Children gathered outside the district magistrate's office seeking pardon for the two boys. Video posted on social media showed students sitting with their hand folded and holding their ears outside BN Singh's office in Noida's sector 27.

(With ANI inputs)