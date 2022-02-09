Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday, February 8, welcomed Gujarat Court's decision in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case and said that the verdict has sent a strong message to people who aim to destroy peace in the country. On Tuesday, a Gujarat Court convicted 49 people and 28 others in connection to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said, "Today the special court has given this very important decision, I welcome it. This decision has given great relief to the people who promote peace and sent a very strong message to the enemies of the country".

Further hailing Gujarat Police for solving the case, Rupala told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then the Gujarat Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the state Home Minister. The incidents of serial blasts were rampant at that time in regions including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, Surat. He mentioned that people were stressed over the fact that these incidents would continue forever.

"However, this module was cracked by the team led by Gujarat's brave police officer Ashish Bhatia along with Abhay Chudasama, Himanshu Shukla, Mayur Chavda, and Rajendra Asari. Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) connection was also caught in this revelation, the Rajya Sabha MP added.

He stated due to this case, the agencies in the country were made aware that apart from international enemies, there are sleeper cells in India that are attempting to spread terror. Congratulating Ashish Bhatia's team for cracking this module, Rupala mentioned that the BJP-led Gujarat government set an example portraying the strength of unification where government, police, and law can destroy enemies of the country.

Ahmedabad bomb blast

Nearly 21 bomb blast was witnessed in Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008. About 56 people were reported dead in the terror attack. Nearly 200 were left injured at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts. While the Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the serial bomb blasts.

