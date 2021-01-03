'2021 Begins With Great News': Netizens React After India Approves Two COVID-19 Vaccines

On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Netizens from all across the country were excited to hear the good news and expressed happiness through their tweets, termed it as a great start of 2021.

2021 has got a good start with some really good news. Let's see what happens in the rest of the year. — Biswadeep Datta (@BiswadeepDatta6) January 3, 2021

Great News Salute to Indian Scientist Doctors — geeta kahol (@KaholGeeta) January 3, 2021

Success story of Indian begins from here.All the best. — K.Narasimhan (@KNarasi84967797) January 3, 2021

Wow 🤩 ..!! Many Congratulations 👏 Everyone ..!! Most awaited news 🗞..!! Hope soon it will be available for everyone and we all will be free from this unprecedented virus 🦠..!! Outstanding Team SII ..!! Hats off to your R & D and relentless efforts towards humanity — Dhananjay Pharande (@DhananjayPhara8) January 3, 2021

An incredible example of exemplary vision, thought leadership, risk taking with a very visible humane touch in the most toughest of crisis. You stood tall when humanity was lying low! Grand Salute 🇮🇳 — Sameer Kapoor (@kapsam3003) January 3, 2021

Great news. Hopefully you will be also allowed to sell the vaccine to the private sector to vaccinate interested paying people. — Anil Gupta (@anil447_anil) January 3, 2021

Wow that's a great news in this year after 9 hard month's now we can end this dark turnal congratulation serum institute of india this is possiblebecause of your working.👍🙌#vaccine #SerumInstituteofIndia #vaccination — Yadav Nilesh (@Nileshyadav07) January 3, 2021

Congratulations on achieving this critical milestone.. superb...let's make mass availablity to ensure quick distribution for common man! — Manoj Roy (@roy_manoj168) January 3, 2021

Taking it to Twitter PM Narendra Modi also tweeted and congratulated Scientists as well as people of India on vaccine approval:

A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight!



DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation.



Congratulations India.



Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on January 1 and 2 and made recommendations in respect of proposal for Restricted Emergency Approval of COVID-19 virus vaccine of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech as well as Phase III clinical trial of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The nod by India comes days after United Kingdom's approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine which is being manufactured and marketed in India by Serum Institute under the name Covishield.

