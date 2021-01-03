Last Updated:

'2021 Begins With Great News': Netizens React After India Approves Two COVID-19 Vaccines

After the approval of vaccines by DGCI, people from all across the country expressed their excitement on achieving this critical milestone. Read their posts.

India Covid Vaccine

On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Netizens from all across the country were excited to hear the good news and expressed happiness through their tweets, termed it as a great start of 2021.

Taking it to Twitter PM Narendra Modi also tweeted and congratulated Scientists as well as people of India on vaccine approval:

Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on January 1 and 2 and made recommendations in respect of proposal for Restricted Emergency Approval of COVID-19 virus vaccine of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech as well as Phase III clinical trial of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The nod by India comes days after United Kingdom's approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine which is being manufactured and marketed in India by Serum Institute under the name Covishield.

