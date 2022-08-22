23 AIIMS To Be Named After Freedom Fighters, Historical Monuments Under New Govt Proposal

The government has firmed up to give specific names to all 23 AIIMS including that in Delhi, based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

According to sources, a proposal is under discussion on naming India's top medical institutes after local heroes and the Union Health Ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all AIIMS, which are fully functional, partially functional, and under construction.

All the new AIIMS have suggested three to four names in categories of local heroes, freedom fighters, unsung heroes, or historical monuments. The Union Health Ministry and Family have also sought an explanatory note for the suggested names.

While most of the AIIMS are operational, others are being set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Yojana (PMSSY) and are known by their generic name AIIMS. They are distinguished only by their location.

Suggestion regarding names has been given to AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, and AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Madurai.

Notably, Six new AIIMS - Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Rajasthan (Jodhpur) and Uttarakhand (Rishikesh) were approved in Phase 1 of PMSSY and are fully functional.

MBBS classes and outpatient department services have been started in 10 institutes out of 16 AIIMS established between 2015 and 2022. While only MBBS classes have been started in another two, the remaining four institutes are at different stages of development.