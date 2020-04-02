Coronavirus: 24 Attendees Of Markaz Nizamuddin Isolated & Quarantined In Madhya Pradesh

Amid the Tablighi Jamaat mid-March meeting in Delhi posing a threat of wide Coronavirus spread in the country, the Madhya Pradesh administration has found as many as 24 persons who attended the congregation in Markaz Nizamuddin and returned to Madhya Pradesh. The authorities have placed the 24 people under quarantine. They have been admitted to the TB Hospital in Bhopal and their samples have been sent for tests.

After attending the meeting which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but well after the Delhi government's own directions against such gatherings, all these attendees including foreign ones dispersed to several parts of the country. Delhi has witnessed a spike in infections after the Nizamuddin Markaz was cleared, while 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering have tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus and 15 more attendees have tested positive. Also, about 900 attendees of the Markaz Nizamuddin are said to have entered Maharashtra which is already witnessing a speedy increase in the number of cases. The Maharashtra government is now rushing to identify the ones who entered the state after attending the congregation.

The Markaz, however, has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janata Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

As on April 1, there were 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.