Coronavirus: 248 Evacuees From Wuhan Discharged From Army's Manesar Quarantine Facility

In a new development, a total of 248 people who were quarantined and tested negative in their latest tests for Coronavirus were discharged from the Indian Army facility in Manesar on Tuesday. 248 Indians, mostly students pursuing medical courses in China, were under quarantine after they were evacuated from Wuhan through a special flight on February 1 and 2.

Apprising about his experience, one of the students spoke to ANI and said,

"We were hearing some buzz that there is some problem due to a virus but we were not sure. We got it confirmed when our bookings for hotels and flights were cancelled in December. Suddenly there were massive movements of medical services and government machinery. By January we heard first death due to coronavirus and we were very scared."

'One of its kind quarantine camps'

Major General Rashmi Datta, who headed the medical services and treatment of these 248 Indians, stated that everything was managed in a very short period, asserting it to be one of its kind quarantine camps.

"A medical examination center (MEC) was established at isolation bay of IGI airport on February 1 and 2. All 250 persons were found asymptomatic and were escorted to the quarantine facility created in three days. The evacuees were divided into smaller groups right from the reception at isolation bay," Datta told ANI.

Till now, more than 1,600 deaths have been reported so far in China due to the deadly coronavirus.

PM Modi Writes Letter To Medical Team That Evacuated Of Indians From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

On Monday, PM Modi wrote a letter to congratulate each and every member of the medical team who had assisted in the evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus hit Wuhan. The letter which was addressed to Manu Joseph, the Nursing Officer of Safdarjung Hospital, congratulated the medical staff for their "life-saving" efforts to help in the evacuation process. Joseph is also a member of the medical team.

The letter reads, "The life-saving efforts (of the medical team from Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals) in evacuating our citizens from Wuhan, the center of coronavirus outbreak, is commendable."

"Coronavirus outbreak has worried the entire world. In such a scenario, the evacuation of Indian citizens in distress has not only given relief to those rescued but also reassured the Indian diaspora settled across the world that in times of crisis, the entire nation stands firmly. May you continue to serve the nation with the same resolve and distinction," the letter further read.

