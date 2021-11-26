Last Updated:

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Netizens Pay Tribute To Martyrs On 13th Anniversary

The 26/11 attack saw some major terrorist attacks on some famous places in India's financial capital, Mumbai resulting in the death of several innocent people.

It has been 13 years since the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that shook the conscience of the entire nation and left scars and painful reminders of the day. On the same day years back, India's financial capital, Mumbai witnessed major terrorist attacks on some famous places across the city which resulted in the death of several innocent people along with brave officers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people. 

The incident took place on November 26, 2008, when a total of 10 terrorists arrived in Mumbai through sea route and opened fire at people at various locations including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House Jewish community centre now known as the Nariman Light House. After accomplishing these attacks, the terrorist captivated civilians at the Taj Mahal Hotel and the clash between them and the deployed forces finally came to an end on November 28 after which personnel of National Security Guards (NSG) took over the terrorists capturing only one terrorist alive, Ajmal Kasab. 

While the nation remembers the deadly 26/11 attack, netizens took to social media platforms for paying tribute to the lost heroes and the victims of the horrific attack. 

Netizens pay tribute to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack heroes and victims:

 

