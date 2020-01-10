2700 Candidates Appear In NEET PG, JEE Main Exams In Srinagar

In yet another sign of normalcy in the valley, twenty-seven hundred candidates appeared in this week's two national-level entrance examinations at Srinagar centres. These include 2135 candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main held between 6 and 9 January 2020. These also include 565 candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG held on January 5. The two entrance exams were held at 14 centres put together set up at different locations. The Srinagar administration had made necessary arrangements to facilitate the smooth conduct of these exams in the district.

Read: CRPF jawan dies on guard duty in Srinagar

These exams follow other national level exams held earlier in the district last year. Exams coming up - including the upcoming State Bank of India exam this Sunday - will also see full facilitation from the administration. This comes days after, since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-member delegation of Opposition leaders led by Former Minister Altaf Bukhari met Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu. The delegation which met the LG included Ghulam Hassan Mir, President, Democratic Party Nationalist, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Former Minister, Zaffar Iqbal, Former MLC, Javed Hassan Beig, Former MLA, Noor Mohammad Shiekh, Former MLA, Choudhary Qamar Hussain, Former MLA and Raja Manzoor Ahmad, Former MLA.

Read: Snowfall, landslides keep Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for second day

16 Envoys on a visit to J-K

The political activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are in full swing as hours after meeting with 16 Envoys of foreign countries in Srinagar, People's Democratic Party has expelled nine party leaders including Party’s spokesperson Rafi Ahmed Mir along with Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohammad Sheikh,Zaffar Iqbal, Abdul Majeed Padroo, Raja Manzoor Khan, Javaid Hussain Baig, Qamar Hussain and Abdul Rahim Rather. The party expelled the leaders for going "against the will of the people" by engaging in parleys with the government. While Congress issued showcase notice to its two leaders, Former MLA Shoab Lone and Hilal Shah, Congress leader from Anantnag, who met the visiting foreign envoys in Srinagar.

Read: Foreign envoys should be allowed to move freely in Kashmir: Pak

Read: Opposition parties slam govt over 'guided tour' of envoys to J&K