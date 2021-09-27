273 dengue cases in Delhi this year; 149 in Sep

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Over 60 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the last one week, taking the total count this year to more than 270, according to a civic report released on Monday.

In this month alone, at least 149 cases have been recorded till September 25, which is about 54 per cent of the cumulative cases.

According to the civic report, 102 cases of malaria and 52 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till September 25 this year.

The number of dengue cases for January 1-September 25 period stands at 273, which is also the highest since 2019 when the count had stood at 282 during the same period.

Last year, 188 dengue cases were reported in the entire month of September, and 190 the year before that. In preceding years, the figures stood at 374 (2018), 1103 (2017), 1,362 (2016) and 6,775 (2015), according to data shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on September 22.

He had claimed that the city this year has recorded the lowest count of dengue cases in September, vis-a-vis the corresponding numbers in the last six years.

As per the civic report issued by the municipal corporations last week, 211 cases of dengue were recorded till September 18 this year.

So, 62 fresh cases have been logged in one week while 72 cases were reported in the month of August, as per the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

The month-wise distribution of cases are -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16), it said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 1,692 (2016), 1,807 (2017), 481 (2018), 282 (2019) and 212 (2020), as per the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Dengue cases reported in the national capital till date are "under control" and the Delhi government is alert and all prepared to handle any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease, Jain had told reporters early this month.

The Delhi health minister also said that the government's anti-dengue drive, '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' running for the last few weeks to raise awareness on its prevention, and it will be further intensified.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh recently had told reporters that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will run an intensive week-long campaign from October 2-7 to keep vector-borne diseases under control.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan recently had alleged that the Delhi government was playing "campaign politics" when it came to the fight against the vector-borne diseases, termed its anti-dengue drive an "eyewash".

The senior BJP leader in the party-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), at a press conference here, had claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "taking credit" in controlling vector-borne diseases in the city.

Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain recently had held a meeting with the officials of public health department on prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Jain had directed officials to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under the NDMC so that maximum citizens can be made aware.

He had also directed them to regularly check for breeding of mosquito larvae on premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community buildings and dispensaries. PTI KND RHL

