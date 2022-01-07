2,901 New COVID-19 Cases In Punjab

In yet another big jump in coronavirus cases, Punjab reported 2,901 fresh infections on Friday while one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,13,976 in the state, the bulletin said.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of infections for the past several days.

The state had recorded 2,427 infections on Thursday. The positivity rate climbed to 11.75 per cent from 10.20 per cent on Thursday.

With one more coronavirus-related fatality, the toll reached 16,663.

The number of active cases jumped to 9,425 from 6,687 a day before.

With 831 new cases, Patiala again reported the highest number of fresh infections. The district now accounts for 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state.

Among other districts, Ludhiana, Mohali, Amritsar and Jalandhar registered 324, 319, 276 and 266 new coronavirus cases, respectively.

The recovery count reached 5,87,888 with 135 more people recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 390 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 67,214.

The toll stood at 1,080 while the positivity rate was 10.77 per cent. The number of active cases in the city was 1,323 while the count of recoveries stood at 64,811.

