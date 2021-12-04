29,803 Pigs Have Died In Mizoram Due To African Swine Fever: Minister

Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Minister Dr K Beichhua said 29,803 pigs have died in the state due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) since March this year. Addressing a meeting of the Mizo National Front here on Friday, the minister said that at least 10,380 pigs suspected to be infected with ASF have been culled so far.

"As many as 29,803 pigs have been confirmed dead due to ASF in 8 months since March 21 and 533 others died due to suspected ASF," he said

At least 272 villages across all 11 districts of the state are currently affected by the ASF outbreak, he said. The minister said the government is making massive efforts to contain the outbreak. Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on Friday urged the Centre to provide compensation to pig farmers, whose pigs have died due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state.

The monetary losses caused by the outbreak of ASF is estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore, the MP said. He urged the Centre to compensate the pig farmers for their losses. Meanwhile, officials of the animal husbandry and veterinary science department said that the number of single-day pig death due to ASF has significantly declined in last few months. They said that two fatalities were reported on Friday.

The first outbreak of ASF believed to be caused by pigs imported from Bangladesh was reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21. Later in mid-April, the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed it to be ASF. Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur, and Tripura and also international border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

