3 Men Arrested In Mumbai After Viral Video Of Them Hanging Out Of Moving Car With Drinks

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, three men were arrested for drinking and driving after their video of hanging out of the window of a moving car with drinks on the Western Express Highway went viral. The video was shot by a citizen who tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police while sharing the video. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (Endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Mumbai Police Act.

The traffic police traced the car by its number plate and picked up the trio from their residences in Thakur Complex in suburban Kandivali, he said, adding that the car was also seized. "They had gone on a joyride to Bandra from Kandivali in a car," he said.

(with PTI inputs)