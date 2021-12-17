3 UK Returnees Test Positive For COVID At Goa Airport; Samples Sent For genome Sequencing

Three passengers who landed in Goa on Friday morning from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID, according to State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to determine whether or not they are infected with the Omicron variant, and the results are pending, according to the health ministry.

"Three individuals tested positive after a flight from the United Kingdom arrived this morning. Their samples were sent for genomic sequencing, and results are expected soon," Rane tweeted. Karnataka reported five more cases of COVID-19's new strain, Omicron, on Thursday, bringing the total to eight.

The novel Coronavirus variant has begun to spread across the country, with the total number of cases climbing to 93 after 10 more cases of the Omicron form were recorded on Friday in the national capital Delhi. While Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (32), Rajasthan has the lowest number (17). Cases have been reported in Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (7), Tamil Nadu (1), West Bengal (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1), as well as the Union Territories of Delhi (20) and Chandigarh (1). Karnataka was the first state in the country to report Omicron cases. The state reported two cases of Omicron on December 2.

In response to mounting concerns, the Central government has directed states to increase monitoring and genetic sequencing. As a result of new travel limits, airport security has been tightened.

COVID cases in India

India has recorded 7,447 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, down 6.6% from the number reported on Thursday. With the addition of these new cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 3,47,26,049. Meanwhile, 391 people died from COVID in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Friday, bringing the overall number of COVID deaths to 4,76,869 across the country. Furthermore, India's current caseload has dropped by 830 cases in the last 24 hours, to 86,415 active cases. 7,886 people have recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,41,62,765 across the country.

(with inputs from ANI)

