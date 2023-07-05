300 Khalistan Sleeper Cells Active Across India? Here's What Officials Revealed

After the recent incident of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Franciso, US, with miscreants supporting Khalistan ideology, the threat of this narrative has once again emerged. As per law enforcement officials who are tracking and investigating Khalistani operatives, there are 300 active sleeper cells that are operating in the country.

Explaining the modus operandi, sources mention that the real motive is to not take innocent lives but rather be involved in those activities that help in creating a perception that the Indian state is weak, and thereby creating disillusionment in a large number of the citizenry in Punjab. The role of these sleeper cells also becomes significant at a time when most of the top Khalistani proponents are not based in India but rather in Pakistan, Canada, the USA and Australia.

Officials uncover ISI support to Khalistani proponents

Republic Media Network had earlier reported about the old guard of Khalistani leadership that included likes of Wadhwa Singh, Ranjeet Singh Neeta, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Gurmeet Singh Bhinda and Lakhbir Singh Rode. Among the prominent names are Harry Chhata, Goldy Brar, Luv Bajwa, Gutjot Singh Garcha, Lovely Ricky Pind and Happy PHD who make up the new leadership in the separatist groups.

The officials have also affirmed that recent arrests of some Khalistani operatives have revealed how there is a strong ISI network from Pakistan that is supporting the separatists.

"It is important to differentiate between Khalistani separatist elements and those operating from Kashmir. Several Khalistani elements do not want to indulge in taking innocent lives but rather want to weaken the Indian state. You, therefore, will see marches being carried out, Indian flag being desecrated and also Indian consulates being targetted," said an official who has probed and arrested several Khalistani operatives from Delhi, Punjab and even Kashmir.

It is important to note that there have been multiple incidents of attack on Indian diplomatic locations ranging from the US to the UK. One such attack was at the Indian Embassy in London in March when several separatists marched toward the building and scaled the balcony to take down the Indian flag and replace it with a Khalistan flag. Currently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case in London since the UK government failed to take concrete action.