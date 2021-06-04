3000 Junior Doctors Resign As Madhya Pradesh HC Terms Strike Illegal, Tells To Resume Duty

Defying the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order, 3000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh have resigned since Monday, demanding better facilities, free COVID treatment for staff and kin. The Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) has been told to resume work within 24 hours by the MP High Court, terming the strike as illegal. JUDA has maintained that till their 6-point demands are not fulfilled by the government they will not return to work and are set to approach the Supreme Court, challenging the HC's order.

MP HC orders doctors to call off strike

On Thursday, the high court while hearing a petition called the strike 'unconstitutional' and asked the JUDA members to return to work within the next 24 hours, while hearing a petition. As per reports, Jabalpur's MP Medical University immediately cancelled registrations of 450 junior doctors, triggering mass resignations. Almost 3000 junior doctors from six medical colleges GMC Bhopal, MGM Indore, NSCBMC Jabalpur, BMC Sagar, SSMC Rewa and GRMC Gwalior resigned in protest. The doctors have been on strike since Monday, barring Covid-19 duties.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, JUDA President Dr Arvnid Meena said, "State government had made a commitment to JUDA and the onus is on the government to fulfill it. We have been on peaceful strike for four days, but there is no communication from the govt. An attempt was made to mislead us by getting a petition filed in High Court. you can stop us from strike, but not from resigning."

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has given a 24-hour ultimatum to the doctors to rejoin duty, threatening to take action otherwise. He has maintained that the government has fulfilled their demands. Recently, the JUDA had withdrawn their strike call after assurance from Sarang for the same.

Madhya Pradesh unlock

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh has issued guidelines for graded unlock across the state from June 1 onwards. An order has been issued by the Collector under Section 144 of the CrPC that states that the night curfew will remain operational as it is from 8 pm to 6 am. Based on the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate all the municipal wards in the city will be divided into dark green, yellow, orange and red zones. The activities in orange and red zones will be considered as containment zones and all activities will be banned in the area. Total lockdown during the weekend apart from essential shops.