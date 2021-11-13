37 new Covid cases in Ladakh; nine more patients recover

Leh, Nov 13 (PTI) Thirty-seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, pushing the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 21,135 and active cases to 158, officials said on Saturday.

They said a total of 1,955 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil on Friday. Of these, 37 returned positive in Leh, which has witnessed a spurt in the positive cases since the beginning of this month. No fresh case was recorded in Kargil.

Ladakh has so far registered 209 Covid-related deaths -- 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Leh has seen one Covid-related death and 173 cases in the past fortnight, taking the infection tally in the district to 17,515. Kargil, on the other hand, has recorded a total of 3,620 cases till date.

The officials said nine more COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,768 which accounts to 98.3 per cent of the virus caseload.

The active cases in Ladakh have now risen to 158 -- 154 in Leh and four in Kargil -- the officials said, adding that no Covid-related death was reported on Friday. PTI TAS CJ SNE

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)