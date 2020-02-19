3D-printed Jaw Helps Oral Cancer Survivor From Faridabad Eat Solid Food After 7 Years

A cancer survivor from Faridabad received one of the greatest gifts of his life when doctors from Fortis Hospital performed a jaw reconstruction surgery with a 3D-printed titanium jaw. According to reports, the man named Prabhjeet lost the right half of his jaw bone seven years back after he was diagnosed with oral cancer following which the jaw had to be removed by the doctors. Prabhjeet was on a liquid diet ever since, but in January this year, he received another chance when doctors at the Fortis Hospital suggested the surgery.

Read: AIIMS Introduces 3D Printing Technology For Jaw Joint Replacement

3D printed jaw reconstruction

As per reports, Prabhjeet was initially not sure about the surgery but doctors later convinced him for the reconstruction surger and he gave a go-ahead. In January this year, he went through the surgery successfully as doctors used 3D-printed titanium jaw to reconstruct the area. According to reports, doctors used a titanium metal 3D printer from the United Kingdom-based Renishaw company to customise and construct the jaw for Prabhjeet. It took him a week post-surgery to eat normal food after a wait of seven long years.

Read: 'Novel Portable 3D Printer To Accelerate Healing In Skin Burn Patients'

As per reports, the surgery cost Prabhjeet around Rs 3 to 4 lakh and the reconstruction surgery lasted for around eight hours. Prabhjeet was diagnosed with oral cancer seven years ago when he complained about problems in chewing and biting his meals which caused bite ulcers in his cheek. Prabhjeet also has a chronic disease in the form of SLE (Systemic Lupus Erythematosis) that affects the immunity of a person.

Read: 3D Animation Company Recreates 13mm Replica Of 'Statue Of Unity' - 14,000 Times Smaller

While speaking to the media, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, who performed the jaw reconstruction surgery on Prabhjeet, said that the method can prove to be a lifesaver for people with oral cancer in India as it is cost-effective and even the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is using the technology. 3D printing technology has been contributing a lot to the medical community as it is also being used for skull patches, hearing aids, custom orthotics, prosthetics, insoles, and surgical planning.

Read: World’s Largest 3D Printer Creates The World’s Largest 3D-printed Boat