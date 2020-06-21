5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mizoram, Epicentre Near Aizawl

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at around 4.16 PM on Sunday. As per reports, tremors were also felt in neighbouring states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Assam.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the quake was Mizoram's Aizawl district and was recorded at a depth of 35 km. NCS has marked this earthquake as 'reviewed' while confirming that the epicentre was 25 km east northeast (ENE) of Aizawl in Mizoram.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, as per reports, another earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday. According to the NCS, the epicentre was 61 km west of Rajouri.

Several cities in the past few weeks have been rocked by a series of low-intensity earthquakes including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat.

