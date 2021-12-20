5 New Omicron Cases Reported In Karnataka; India's Overall Tally Crosses 150

As the number of cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant increases across the world, the number of instances in India of the 'highly mutated' variant has crossed 150 on December 20, Monday. The tally rose after Karnataka verified five more cases on Sunday pushing the state's overall Omicron confirmed cases to 19. According to a report from the State Surveillance Unit Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Government of Karnataka, the five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi, and Mangaluru.

Further, as per the report, the five patients which have been detected with the new variant in Karnataka lie in the age category of 19 to 82 years old and are completely vaccinated with two doses of Covidshield vaccine. It is worth noting that among the five patients four are women. The youngest 19-year-old female patient is from Mangalore depicts asymptomatic symptoms and her vitals are stable. While the oldest is a male patient from Udupi. Apart from the two, the other three female patients are 54 years from Dharwad, 20 years from Bhadravathi and 72 years from Udupi.

Omicron cases in India

In addition to this, Maharashtra has been witnessing the highest number of Omicron cases with 54 infections, while Delhi has 22, Rajasthan with 17, and Karnataka in 19, Telangana with 20, Gujarat and Kerala with 11, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu with 1, whereas West Bengal has recorded 4, as per central and state officials. On December 2, the first two instances of Omicron in India were detected, one in a South African national who had left the country and the other is a resident, a doctor with no travel history.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, six people in Maharashtra confirmed positive for the Omicron, taking the total number of such instances in the state to 54, according to the state's health department. Among the six one of the patients is a five-year-old kid from Junnar, Pune. In the meantime, India reported 6,563 additional Covid-19 infections and 132 fatalities in the previous 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry's report, the active cases in the country were 82,267, with 8,077 recoveries.