52 Kashmiri Students Airlifted From Jaisalmer After Being Tested Negative For COVID-19

Another batch of Kashmiri students, who were halted for more than a month at numerous locations in the country arrived here on Friday. Around 52 students have been airlifted from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer where they were under quarantine since their arrival from Iran on March 14. They were tested for Coronavirus and were declared negative.

After landing here at Srinagar International Airport, these students were sent to their respective home after conducting all formalities (screening and counselling). Pertinently, on 21st April, the first batch of students who had arrived from outside too was sent to their homes. Reports suggest more than 150 students are still in Rajasthan at Indian Army’s wellness centres who after completing their quarantine period, are likely to arrive next week in the valley.

Meanwhile, the Army is establishing a COVID Health Care Centre for the people of Kashmir. The facility will be opened up at the Old Air Field, Rangreth under the aegis of the Chinar Corps, a defense spokesman said in a statement.

This facility will cater for an approximate strength of 250, Level one and Level two patients. The Nodal Officer of the Chinar Corps is Brig Ajeet Deshpande and his counterpart from the Civil Administration is Dr Zakir Khan, said the spokesman.

“The Army and Civil Administration are working in close coordination to ensure that the facility provides the best healthcare to the patients. The medical team of Army doctors and medical staff will be headed by Brig. Atul Sood. The implementation of this project will not only enable the availability of proper COVID specific medical facilities to the patients but will also go a long way in bolstering the capability of the joint efforts in combatting the pandemic. The work to prepare the facility is in full swing and is likely to be completed very soon,” added the spokesman.

