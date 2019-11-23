Chennai : 6 Year Old Genius Solves Rubik's Cube Puzzle Blindfolded

A six-year-old from Chennai attempted to break the world record. The girl identified as Sarah solved (2x2) Rubik's cube blindfolded while reciting Vairamuthu's poems in 2 minutes 7 seconds. Talking about his daughter's talent, Sarah's father told the media that Sarah started at a young age.

'Now she is striving for Guinness World record'

"She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record. Sarah was excellent in problem-solving and aptitude questions. After realizing, we nurtured her and provided proper training to her. She can solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one," he said.

Declared 'genius'

Sarah also said 'she was happy to be a part of such an event'. The TamilNadu Cube Association declared Sarah as a genius. According to reports, Sarah has won five awards for solving the cube so far. She was trained by her teacher Uma Chandrika, who says that Sarah's IQ is way ahead of her peers and that she was able to learn much faster than most kids that age. Apart from solving Cubes Sarah also enjoys also reading and reciting poetry.

Earlier, a vendor from vegetable vendor by profession, Srinivas won a gold medal by solving the cube within one minute in a competition held in Mumbai in 2016. Srinivas revealed it took him six months to learn how to solve the Rubik's cube blindfolded. Another six years old boy from China solved the 2x2 Rubik's Cube in just 0.683 seconds, setting a new China record during a competition in Changsha, Hunan Province. The previous China record was 0.86 seconds.

The Rubik's Cube originally called the "Magic Cube" is a 3-D mechanical twisty puzzle invented and licensed by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974. In a classic 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube, each of the six faces is covered by nine stickers, traditionally white, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow. The structure of the cubelets enables each face to turn independently, mixing up the colours.

