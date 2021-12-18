'7 Plots In J&K Purchased By People Residing Outside UT; All Plots In Jammu': MHA

After two years of revocation of Article 370, Home Ministry on Friday, revealed that only seven plots of land have been purchased by people from outside Jammu-Kashmir. Responding to question in Rajya Sabha, Union MoS Nityanand Rai tabled a written reply stating all the seven plots were located in Jammu division, none in Kashmir. All J&K parties - PDP, Congress, NC, Apni Party have opposed the new domicile laws introduced by Centre - aimed at boost in land sale.

MHA: 7 plots purchased by outsiders, all in Jammu

"As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of seven plots of land have been purchased by persons from outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. All the seven plots are located in Jammu division," stated Rai.

Centre amends domicile rules for J&K

In April 2020, Centre issued a gazette notification defining the domicile of the newly bifurcated Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner'. The order also includes 'children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfill any of the conditions in sections'.

Later, it was amended to allow the spouse of a domicile certificate holder to get the certificate upon submission of certain documents. The spouse is eligible to get a certificate upon showing -- 1) Domicile certificate of his/her spouse and 2) valid marriage proof. Under the new law, any person fulfilling the criteria can apply for the domicile certificate online or in person and his/her plea will be approved or rejected with 15 days. As of August over 41 lakh certificates were issued by the administration.

On August 5, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. With the imposition of a stringent curfew and detention of former CMs Farooq & Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders like Sajad Lone, high-speed internet services were cut off from the valley for almost 18 months - citing 'apprehensions about seditious propaganda from across the border on public order'. In February 2021, after phased restoration in Ganderbal & Udhampur, Jammu-Kashmir administration restored internet across the Valley.