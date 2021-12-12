73rd Republic Day: All 5 Central Asian Countries To Be Chief Guests On January 26

To India's 73rd Republic Day, all five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - have been invited as Chief Guests. For the first time, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led country has called all five Central Asian countries, which also makes for the second time so many countries have been invited together. The first was when ASEAN was invited.

This is a significant outreach to Central Asia by New Delhi, with which it shares cultural, civilizational, and historic linkages amid threats from Chinese incursions into the region and radicalization from the Afghan theatre. The visit by Central Asian leadership marks the first summit of Central Asia and India dialogue, a mechanism that already exists at the foreign minister’s level.

PM Modi had visited all Central Asian countries in 2015, a first by any Indian Prime Minister since the five republics came into being since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

India to host five Central Asian foreign ministers

Prior to that, New Delhi is going to host five Central Asia- India Foreign Ministers meet on December 18 and 19. It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting will be the third of its kind. The first one was held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand in January 2019 which saw India being represented by the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. In 2020, with Jaishankar as the External Minister, the meet happened virtually.

The foreign ministers of India-Central Asia at the 2020 meet had strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed the determination of their countries to combat this menace by destroying terrorist safe-havens, networks, infrastructure and funding channels. They had also underlined the need for every country to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries.

Thereafter, S Jaishankar Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in October 2021. In his visit, the main aim was to further expand the bilateral ties of India with the Central Asian countries.

India in the past has announced a US $ 1 billion Line of Credit for priority development projects in fields such as connectivity, energy, IT, healthcare, education, agriculture etc. It has also pitched for Chabahar port in Iran for an easy route for connectivity, something that has garnered support among those countries.

Image: PTI