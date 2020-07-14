75 BJP Leaders Test COVID-19 Positive In Bihar; Will Take Call On Virtual Election Rallies

The scare of Coronavirus seems to be rising in Bihar, after 75 BJP leaders tested positive for the disease in the state. Samples of 100 BJP leaders and workers were collected out of which 75 have tested positive. For quite some time, the Bihar BJP had been gearing up for the assembly polls and organising constituency-wise virtual rallies and meetings in the BJP headquarters in Patna.

Prominent among those who have tested positive are the general secretary incharge (organisation) and the general secretary of the party.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal while speaking to Republic TV said, "After one of our office bearers tested positive, we decided to collect samples of around 100 people who were frequently visiting the BJP office in Patna. Most of them who have tested positive have absolutely no symptom of Coronavirus and are asymptomatic."

"Top BJP leaders are addressing virtual rallies from their residences, with the presence of workers in their constituencies but we will soon take a call whether to continue with the virtual rallies for now or not".

RJD attacks NDA

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have been hitting out at the NDA for ignoring the basic health infrastructure and preparing for Assembly polls. He even went on to allege that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants to hold elections on dead bodies and the Bihar assembly polls should be postponed till the situation is conducive to hold public rallies.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi had hit out at Tejaswhi that the RJD is like weak student which is not prepared for elections and is looking for an excuse to defer elections as the defeat of RJD is imminent.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of positive Coronavirus cases in Bihar with 1,116 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours. So far, 17,421 positive cases have been reported in Bihar out of which 12,364 have recovered and there are 4,922 active cases. The recovery rate of Bihar is 70.97%. So far 134 people have died due to Coronavirus in Bihar.

