75th Independence Day: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages And Photos

August 15, 1947, when India marked its Independence from British rule, is indelible in history and in people's collective memories. On this day, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi after 200 years of oppressive rule, following which, on Independence Day every year, the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag at the Red Fort and also addresses the nation.

This year, to mark 75 years of independence, the Indian government has organised several events including Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, with the theme 'Nation First, Always First'. Not only this, but the govt has also aimed to hoist 20 crore Tricolours. As India is all set to mark its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your loved ones to mark the day.

75th Independence Day 2022: Wishes

We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day 2022!

Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

The tribute will always be less for our freedom fighters but the salute to all will never be less. Saluting the entire nation, Happy Independence day 2022!

75th Independence Day 2022: Images

75th Independence Day 2022: Status

75th Independence Day 2022: Quotes

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar.

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err and even to sin." - Mahatma Gandhi.

"Give me your blood and I will give you freedom!" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

