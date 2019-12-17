Uttarakhand: 79-year-old Retired CRPF Subedar-major Passes High School Exam

A 79-year-old retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) subedar-major, Dani Ram, from Uttarakhand, passes High School Examination with over 60 per cent. A resident of Khatima town, Uddham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, Dani Ram aspired to retire as an Assistant Commandant but was unqualified for the position.

Ram told ANI, “As I didn’t complete my class 10, I never promoted to Assistant Commandant. I wanted to retire as an Assistant Commandant. It was then that I decided to pursue further education.”

Ram’s daughter is pursuing her masters which also motivated him to complete his high school education. “We can only be successful if we have knowledge. Civil education can give you success in life and take our India forward,” he said.

Age No Bar

N Pankajakshi, a 77-year-old Kannur woman of Kerala, cleared her Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination with over 50 per cent. She passed the exam in her third attempt after failing twice in Mathematics. She is now a plus-one humanities student.

She is a former chief of the education-health permanent council in the Pinarayi panchayat. A member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) since 1973, presently, she is a member of the local committee in Pinarayi, president of the Mahila wing in Mandalam and the chief of the Kolode woman cooperative bank.

Last year, Karthiyani Amma, a 96-year-old woman became the oldest woman to appear for the ‘Aksharalaksham’ literacy programme of Kerala State Literacy Mission. She topped the examination with 98 per cent.

At 96 yrs, Karthiyani Amma of Kerala scores 98/100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission.

At 96 yrs, Karthiyani Amma of Kerala scores 98/100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission.

She was the oldest student appearing for the exam and approx 42933 ppl cleared the exam.

Kerala introduced the Aksharalaksham exam in 2018 only with the aim to achieve 100 per cent literacy rate by bringing the illiterate people under the literacy fold.

