85-year-old RSS Worker Loses Life To COVID-19 After Giving Up Bed For Younger Patient

In an incident of sheer bravery and kindness, an 85-year-old RSS worker lost his battle to COVID-19 after voluntarily giving up his bed to save the life of a younger patient. The incident came to light after it was shared on social media by RSS worker Shivani Wakhare in hopes to instill the same courage and compassion amongst the citizens during the health crisis.

As per the original post in Marathi, Narayan Dabhadkar had contracted COVID-19 recently after which his daughter rushed to get him a bed at the Indira Gandhi hospital. While formalities were being completed, the 85-year-old saw a woman in her 40s along with her children crying and begging the hospital authorities for a bed to admit her critical husband.

On seeing the heart-wrenching incident, Dabhadkar readily gave up the bed to the woman's husband saying, "I am 85 now, have lived my life, you should offer the bed to this man instead, his children need him.”

Both his family and doctors urged him to continue his treatment at the hospital, however, Narayan Dabhadkar was adamant and he signed a consent form forfeiting his bed.

Thereafter, the RSS worker returned to his home to continue his treatment. However, three days after battling the virus, he lost his life to it. The supreme sacrifice of the RSS worker is being lauded by netizens on social media who have thanked him and paid their tributes to the departed soul.