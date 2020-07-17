93-yr-old Recovers From COVID In Assam; Opportunity To 'smile Amid Adversity' Says Himanta

In a heartwarming incident, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shared a story of the recovery of a 93-year-old woman in Guwahati who fought against all odds to successfully beat the Coronavirus disease. Jibini Devi Baid was discharged from the GMCH on Friday after managing to defeat the deadly disease which has proved to be particularly fatal for older age groups. Calling the incident 'an opportunity to smile amid adversity,' Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the team of doctors whose competence had helped in the recovery of the patient.

At times, we get opportunity to smile amid adversity too!



Guwahati's 93-yr-old Mrs Jibini Devi Baid was discharged from GMCH after having firmly defeated #coronavirus. An incredible story also of competence of our doctors who handled this delicate case with finest precision. pic.twitter.com/w6VJl08Rtx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2020

Assam struggles with pandemic and floods

Meanwhile, Assam which has been struggling with the pandemic and the floods faced another shocking incident after around a hundred patients broke out of a COVID Care Centre in Assam's Kamrup district and blocked National Highway 31. The patients alleged that they were not being provided with proper food and water, as per the officials.

Five more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 40 lakh people in 27 of the state's 33 districts are affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday. On the Covid front, Assam crossed the 20,000 mark with 892 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the infection reached 50 with two deaths on Thursday.

