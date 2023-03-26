99th Mann Ki Baat: From Organ Donation To Floriculture, 10 Highlights From PM's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the third Mann Ki Baat of 2023 and the 99th edition of the radio programme today, March 26, with a telephonic interaction with Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and his wife Supreet Kaur, parents of a 39-day-old, the youngest organ donor in the nation.

Encouraging the nation to contribute to the cause of organ donation, the PM said, "In this era of modern medical science, organ donation has become a very important means of giving life to someone. It is said that when a person donates his body after death, it creates the possibility for eight to nine people to get a new life. It is a matter of satisfaction that today's awareness about organ donation is also increasing in the country. The government has also decided to remove the age limit below 65 for organ donation. In the midst of these efforts, I urge my countrymen that organ donors should come forward in maximum numbers. Your one decision can save the lives of many people; it can even make lives." PM Modi talked about women empowerment as he mentioned Asia's first female loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, who operated the Vande Bharat train recently, Captain Shiva Chouhan, the first woman officer deployed in Siachen, and female NDRF personnel who went to Turkey during the catastrophic earthquake to execute the rescue operation. According to PM Modi, another source of pride for the country is Jyotirmoyee Mohanty, a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Jyotirmoyee has received a special award from IUPAC in the field of chemistry and chemical engineering. Earlier this year, India's Under-19 women's cricket team created history by winning the T-20 World Cup. Referring to Nagaland, the PM said, "If you look at politics, a new beginning has taken place in Nagaland. For the first time in 75 years, two women MLAs have reached the assembly by winning. One of them has also been made a minister in the Nagaland government, meaning that for the first time, the people of the state have a woman minister. Extending gratitude to the Oscar laureate, he said, "This month, producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary Elephant Whisperers." PM Modi talked about an essay-writing campaign held a few weeks ago on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Lasit Borphukan. "You will be surprised to know that about 45 lakh people sent essays for this. You will also be happy to know that it has now become a Guinness World Record. The biggest and most gratifying thing is that these essays written on Veer Lasit Borphukan have been written in about 23 different languages, and people have sent them," added PM. Hailing the spirit of diversity, the PM talked about 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam,' which is in order to celebrate the age old ties. He said, "With this spirit of unity, 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam' is going to be held in different parts of Gujarat next month. 'Saurashtra - Tamil Sangamam' will run from April 17 to 30. Some listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' must be wondering, What is the relation of Saurashtra in Gujarat with Tamil Nadu? In fact, centuries ago, many people from Saurashtra had settled in different parts of Tamil Nadu. These people are still known as Saurashtri Tamils." Listing the achievements of India in the field of solar energy, PM said, "These days, there is a lot of talk about clean energy and renewable energy all over the world. When I meet people from around the world, they definitely talk about India's phenomenal success in this field. Especially, the speed with which India is moving forward in the field of solar energy is a big achievement in itself. The people of India have had a special relationship with the sun for centuries. The scientific understanding we have about the power of the sun and the traditions of worshipping the sun are rarely seen in other places. I am happy that today every countryman understands the importance of solar energy and also wants to contribute towards clean energy. This spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' is taking India's solar mission forward today." The PM talked about the vegetative aspect of Kashmir and underlined the developments. He said, "When it comes to Kashmir or Srinagar, we think of its valleys and Dal Lake. Every one of us wants to enjoy the views of Dal Lake, but there is one more thing special about Dal Lake. Dal Lake is also known for its delicious lotus stems. Lotus stems are known by different names in different parts of the country. In Kashmir, they are called Nadru. The demand for nadru from Kashmir is continuously increasing. In view of this demand, the farmers cultivating Nadru in Dal Lake have formed an FPO. Around 250 farmers have joined this FPO. Today these farmers have started sending their nadru to foreign countries. Just some time ago, these farmers sent two consignments to the UAE. This success is not only making Kashmir famous, but also the income of hundreds of farmers has also increased due to this." PM then turned to floriculture, i.e., the cultivation of flowers. He added, "Today, around two and a half thousand farmers are cultivating lavender in Kaahmir. They have also got help from the Aroma mission of the central government. This new cultivation has greatly increased the income of the farmers, and today, along with the lavender, the scent of their success is spreading far and wide."

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme held on the last Sunday of every month, through which PM Modi addresses the nation on different themes and issues. Its first episode aired on October 3, 2014.

The 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat

The 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat will be aired on April 30, and the BJP is all geared up to make special arrangements for the grand radio show. The 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat will be aired not only in India but in other nations as well. BJP is set to broadcast the 100th episode at more than 1 lakh booths in an effort to make it a success. The goal is to knit the nation together and advance by bringing everyone together.

BJP's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and Vinod Tawde are in charge of the Mann Ki Baat programme.