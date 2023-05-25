A Hardly Weary PM Modi Returns To Work With Refreshed Enthusiasm Post 3-nation Visit

When it comes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's busy schedule, there is seldom any time for leisure.

PM Modi, who was on an unprecedented visit to Japan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, upon his return, received a gala welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party workers accorded a grand welcome outside Palam Airport Technical Area.

PM Modi after arrival from a three-nation visit addressed the nation saying, "The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community."

I want to tell you that While speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi

PM’s tightly-scheduled day plan

The Prime Minister attended an official meeting early morning on Thursday, within a couple of hours of his return to the capital city. PM Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing at 11 am on Thursday, May 25. Amongst the other meetings throughout the day, the PM will declare open the Khelo India University Games 2022 at 7 pm via video conferencing on Friday, May 26.

"At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun," tweets PM Narendra Modi

PM’s visit to three nations

The Prime Minister's recent trip, which spanned three nations, was action-packed, to put it mildly. PM Modi met with more than 12 world leaders throughout his trip. He took part in more than 50 meetings, including three summits.