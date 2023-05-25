Last Updated:

A Hardly Weary PM Modi Returns To Work With Refreshed Enthusiasm Post 3-nation Visit

When it comes to PM Modi's busy schedule, there is seldom any time for leisure. A look into PM's current schedule and key points on his 3-nation visit.

Simran Singh
PM Modi

PM Modi, who was on an unprecedented visit to Japan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, upon his return, received a gala welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party workers accorded a grand welcome outside Palam Airport Technical Area. 

PM Modi after arrival from a three-nation visit addressed the nation saying, "The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community."

PM’s tightly-scheduled day plan

The Prime Minister attended an official meeting early morning on Thursday, within a couple of hours of his return to the capital city. PM Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing at 11 am on Thursday, May 25.  Amongst the other meetings throughout the day, the PM will declare open the Khelo India University Games 2022 at 7 pm via video conferencing on Friday, May 26.

PM’s visit to three nations

The Prime Minister's recent trip, which spanned three nations, was action-packed, to put it mildly. PM Modi met with more than 12 world leaders throughout his trip. He took part in more than 50 meetings, including three summits.

  • On Friday, May 19, PM Modi left for Japan. On Sunday, he made it to Papua New Guinea from there before continuing on to Sydney, Australia, his final stop.

  • During the G7 Summit in Japan, PM Modi interacted with several foreign leaders and discussed a range of topics with them. The PM also held meetings with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, and Ukraine President Zelenskyy.
  • Along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and American President Joseph Biden, Prime Minister Modi attended the third Quad Leaders' Summit on May 20, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan.
  • In Hiroshima,unprecedented events transpired as the prime minister of Papua New Guinea met PM Modi at the airport and was observed paying him homage by touching his feet.
  • The Companion of the Order of Logohu and two other prestigious awards were then given to PM Modi by PNG in recognition of his leadership in advancing the causes of the Global South and uniting the Pacific Island nations. Bill Clinton, a former US president, is one of the very few non-PNG citizens to have won this honour. For India, it's a significant honour. 
  • Additionally, in acknowledgment of PM Modi's leadership on a global scale, the Fijian Prime Minister bestowed upon him the highest accolade bestowed by Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji. The accolade has only ever been bestowed upon a small number of non-Fijians.
  • In Sydney, PM Modi also met with business executives and representatives of investment businesses in addition to the Australian PM. But the highlight was the grand reception by the Indian community for PM Modi, which was also attended by Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who heaped huge praise on PM Modi for his leadership qualities.
