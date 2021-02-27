Aadar Poonawalla Meets Amit Shah, Discusses COVID Vaccine Rollout Ahead Of Phase-2 Drive

Serum Institute of India CEO Aadar Poonawalla on Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the ongoing rollout of Coronavirus vaccines in India. The meeting comes three days before the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Phase-2 of mass vaccination drive in India from March 1st.

"It was my honour to brief you today, Shri Hon’ble Amit Shah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India," Poonawalla said, after meeting HM Shah.

It was my honour to brief you today, Shri Hon’ble @AmitShah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India. pic.twitter.com/ZNwJZbkUSe — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 26, 2021

On February 21, Poonawalla had made an appeal asking the world to be patient as the Indian government has asked his company to prioritize the internal vaccine needs and then balance the requirement of vaccine globally. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced at an open debate of the UN Security Council the 'implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the cessation of hostilities in the context of the Covid-19 outbreak. Followed by this development, India earlier this week announced that it will gift 2 lakh doses of vaccines for UN peacekeepers. Poonawala in a tweet wrote, “Dear countries & governments, as you await COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient. We are trying our best.” SII is manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine in India under the Covishield name and Poonawalla has been directed to balance the development and supply of vaccines to the entire world.

'First 100m Doses To Cost Rs 200': Poonawalla

Last month, Poonawala had called the dispatch of the vaccines a 'historical moment', sharing details of the vaccine's market price and international supply. "This is a historical moment that vaccine is being dispatched from our factory. Our main challenge is to bring it to everyone in the country. It is our challenge for 2021, let's see how it happens," said the SII CEO. Elaborating on the price of the COVID-19 vaccine, Poonawala had said that SII would initially focus on making the vaccine available at a reasonable price to the healthcare workers instead of focusing on profits. For the first 100 million doses, the vaccine would be available at just Rs 200. "We've given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to GoI on their request, that we want to support common man, vulnerable, poor, healthcare workers. After that, we'll be selling it at Rs 1000 in private markets. To Govt of India, we'll still maintain a very reasonable price but it will be a little bit more than Rs 200 which is our cost price. So we decided not to make any profit, we wanted to support the nation & Govt of India for the first 100 million doses," said Poonawala.

India's SII, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadilla, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax and Biological E; US' Oxford University with AstraZeneca, Moderna Therapeutics, Ocugen Inc; Britain's Covax are a few in many candidates that have been playing a significant role in developing, manufacturing, supply, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

