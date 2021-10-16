Aadhaar Card Update: Check Step By Step Guide To Verify Aadhaar Card Online At Home

An Aadhaar card is one of the mandatory identity documents for Indians to avail of various benefits and schemes. UIDAI issues the unique 12 digit Unique Identification Number which is the combination of the user’s demographic information and biometric data. To further use the Aadhaar card for authentication purposes, completion of its verification process is important.

Aadhar verification is important to verify the existence of the document as genuine or fake. Therefore to ascertain the given identity is valid and not deactivated, the cardholder must verify the document. Here are the steps to complete Aadhaar card verification online.

How to do Aadhaar card verification online?

Go to UIDAI’s official website

Click on ‘My Aadhaar’, which directs to ‘Aadhaar Services’

Click on ‘Verify an Aadhaar Number’ and enter the 12-digit Unique Identification Number and captcha code

Then click on ‘Proceed to Verify’

Steps to verify the Aadhaar card using the mAadhaar Application

With the mAadhaar application, which is available for both the operating systems- Android and iOS, an applicant can avail of a number of services with just a few taps.

Download the mAadhaar mobile application from Google Playstore or Apple Store

Open the application and locate the QR scanner in the application

Through the mAadhaar scanner, scan the QR code on the given Aadhaar card

After the scan is complete, demographic details will appear on the screen

The given details can be used to verify the applicant’s identity

One can directly connect with UIDAI for any query related to Aadhaar verification by calling on 1947 or sending a mail at help@uidai.gov.in.

How to update or link your mobile number with Aadhaar?

Visit UIDAI’s official website and enter your locality’s pin code to check the nearest Aadhaar centre. This can be done via the mAadhaar app too. If you cannot operate online, dial the helpline number 1947 to get more details on the nearest Aadhaar Centre or Aadhaar Kendra.

At the Aadhaar centre, fill up a form requesting to link the new mobile number and update the Aadhaar database. A fee of Rs 50 will be taken to submit the request. In addition, biometric verification will be required. A unique reference number will be provided to check the status of the update of the document, and that can be used on the mAadhaar app or UIDAI’s official website.

