Aadhaar PVC Card: UIDAI Says Card From Open Markets Invalid; Check Steps To Order Online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a recent tweet discouraged citizens against the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market, stating that they do not carry any security features. It said that the smart card prints taken from the open market are not valid. It advised citizens to order Aadhaar PVC card through UIDAI's website by paying an amount of Rs 50.

"We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features. You may order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges)," UIDAI tweeted.

#AadhaarEssentials

We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features.

You may order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges).

To place your order click on:https://t.co/AekiDvNKUm pic.twitter.com/Kye1TJ4c7n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 18, 2022

In another tweet, it informed that the Aadhaar PVC card is water-resistant with good quality printing and lamination. "#Aadhaar PVC card is more durable and convenient to carry, and it is just as valid as Aadhaar Letter and #eAadhaar," UIDAI added.

Steps to request Aadhaar card PVC card online

Visit UIDAI's official website at uidai.gov.in.

Under the 'My Aadhaar' tab, click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'.

In the new tab, click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'

Enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID

Enter Captcha and mobile number, and click on 'Send OTP'.

Enter OTP; read terms and conditions and click on submit.

A preview of the Aadhaar card for verification.

Make a payment of Rs 50.

The PVC card will be delivered using Speed Post services within five working days (excluding the date of request). An SMS containing the Airway Bill Number (AWB) number will be sent once the card is dispatched.

According to UIDAI, Aadhaar Card is durable, convenient to carry in a wallet, carries secure QR code, hologram, guilloche pattern, ghost image and micro text. All forms of Aadhaar (eAadhaar, Aadhaar letter, mAadhaar, Aadhaar card) are equally valid and the resident has the choice to use these forms of Aadhaar issued by UIDAI.

Image: Twitter/@UIDAI