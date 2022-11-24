Aaftab Used Multiple Weapons To Dismember Shraddha's Dead Body, Delhi Police Finds

As the polygraph test of Aaftab Poonawala awaits, the Delhi police were told that he used multiple weapons to dismember the body parts of Shraddha Walkar, his live-in partner.

Citing sources within the Delhi police, ANI revealed that Aaftab confessed to using different weapons for chopping off Shraddha's dead body after murdering her in their residence on May 18. In the last few days, the investigators have so far recovered five large knives which have now been sent for forensic examination.

Last week, the Delhi police recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area and are currently conducting searches at the Bhayandar Creek where the accused might have dumped crucial evidence related to the case.

Accused presented for the polygraph test

Earlier today, Aaftab was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a polygraph test which was delayed by a day after the accused cited having a fever. On Thursday, a Delhi court directed the police to complete the narco-analysis test within five days while warning them not to resort to any third-degree measure. Notably, the narco test, which involves using an intravenous drug, will be carried out after the polygraph examination, which is actually a lie detector test.

An expert from the FSL said that the polygraph examination "is a non-invasive technique that is used to reveal concealed information from criminals". He further said that the next step would be to "access as well as reveal the confined information in the narco test". The steps of these tests involve taking consent from the subjects first followed by a pre-test interview. Once the polygraph test is done, the subjects will undergo a medical examination following which the narco test is conducted after they receive a fitness certificate.

Former Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava told PTI that the investigators are dependent on the confession of the accused as most of the evidence has been cleared in the last six months. "It is going to be a very difficult case and will require the help of all organs of the criminal justice system to nail him down. Police will get what it can, but the court will also have to understand the situation and act accordingly," he told.