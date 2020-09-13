Delhi Govt Resumes Doorstep Delivery Of Public Services Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has resumed its project of doorstep delivery of driving licenses and marriage certificates along with other public services in the national capital, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday. While speaking to a news agency, Gahlot informed that a total of 100 public services will be covered under the doorstep delivery project at a nominal fee of Rs 50. This initiative taken by Kejriwal's government will help the citizens of Delhi to be safe amid COVID-19.

Delhi government resumes doorstep delivery

Kailash Gahlot said, "The Delhi government resumed its project of doorstep delivery of public services to its citizens. From driving licenses to marriage certificates, Delhi's people will now be able to avail a total of 100 government services at the doorstep of their homes at a nominal fee of Rs 50 per service."

As of now the doorstep delivery of the public services in Delhi will be on hold for the areas under the containment zones. For this new service started by the AAP govt, the ground staff agency will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, NDMA, and DDMA. All the people who want to opt for the doorstep delivery in Delhi have to dial 1076 and fix an appointment with 'Mobile Assistant'. Gahlot said, "For this, the applicants need to call 1076 and schedule an appointment with 'Mobile Assistant', who will come to their residence and take further action by filling the form, paying the fees, and submitting the required documents."

COVID-19 tally in Delhi

The national capital has witnessed a sudden surge in positive Coronavirus cases. So far 2,09,748 people have been infected by COVID-19 and 4,687 people have died. As per the latest reports by MOHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4266 new cases and 21 deaths have been reported. Over 1,78,154 people have recovered. As of now, the tally of active Coronavirus cases in Delhi is 26,907.

