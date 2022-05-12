AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested For Obstructing Shaheen Bagh Anti-encroachment Drive

In a massive development, the Delhi Police has arrested Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan for obstructing the demolition drive that was carried out in Shaheen Bagh. This comes hours after a complaint was lodged against Khan in Shaheen Bagh Police Station. He has been arrested for obstructing official duties. Earlier on Thursday, Khan was detained at the Kalkaji Police Station. The AAP leader was sent to judicial custody following his arrest.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, PTI reported citing officials. The complaint was lodged by SDMC against Khan and his supporters, accusing them of obstructing its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Monday.

"Based on the complaint received from SDMC, an FIR has been registered against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey "Amanatullah Khan MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of the zone SDMC to remove the encroachment. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants," the SDMC's Central Zone licensing inspector wrote in the complaint

#BREAKING | After being detained by Delhi Police earlier today, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan now arrested for stopping SDMC’s anti-encroachment demolition drive; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/Zrg39BK1iq — Republic (@republic) May 12, 2022

Protests erupt in Shaheen Bagh over demolition drive

Protests erupted at Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing the anti-encroachment drive of the SDMC as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of a huge number of police personnel.

The civic body team was forced to return without carrying out their plan. The protestors raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the Centre and demanded that the action be stopped. Some of the female protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to prevent the demolition.