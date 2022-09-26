Aarogya Setu & CoWIN To Be Repurposed, Their Uses Expanded For Health, Wellness & Vaccines

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Bharat Mission, the government is repurposing the two online platforms - Aarogya Setu and CoWIN, which were established to track and manage the COVID-19 pandemic - for other public health concerns too, said National Health Authority (NHA) chief R S Sharma on September 25, Sunday.

“We are repurposing India’s digital health solutions. Corona produced two important digital health solutions. One was Aarogya Setu. There are 240 million downloads of Arogya Setu. And since Corona seems to be out of our lives hopefully, this application is being repurposed and will now take care of India’s digital health issues. If you go to a hospital, you won’t have stand in a line to register yourself; you can scan and get the OPD card (Sic),” said Sharma.

Aarogya Setu, now a wellness application

Aarogya Setu which was launched as a contact tracing up for COVID-19 has been reintroduced as a health and wellness application. The app which until now was used for the COVID-19 immunisation programme is now also doubled up for India's overall universal immunisation programme.

“CoWIN, which was a Covid vaccination application, is also being repurposed,” Sharma said. “We are repurposing it for the universal immunisation programme, so you can use to find and get other 12 essential vaccines under the national immunization programme, such as the polio drop.”

Aarogya Setu will be the equivalent of Aadhaar, UPI in the health sector

Sharma outlined Aarogya Setu app will do the same in the health sector, what Aadhaar and UPI proved in the sectors of identity and payments - to provide an ecosystem of services associated with them. Following the same, the health facility registry now has 150,000 health facilities registered with them, the same is the case with the Healthcare Professionals registry, where 8000 professionals have subscribed. So far, 7,11,571 Ayushman Bharat Health Agency (ABHA) app downloads have been recorded.

“India in the past decade or so has created a lot of digital public platforms, such as Aadhar, UPI (united payments interface), electronic KYC 9 (know your customer), digital lockers, etc., which is unique in its own way,” sharma said. “This is what we are doing in the health space as well. At the service level, we are creating registries for doctors, drugs, diagnostics, health records, etc,”

IMAGE: PTI - TWITTER / @AYUSHMANNHA