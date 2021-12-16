Aatmanirbhar Bharat Gets Big Boost As HAL Inks Biggest-ever Deal Worth Rs 2400 Cr With BEL

Amounting to a major boost to indigenisation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the development and supply of 20 types of systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme in Karnataka. Paving the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the said five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2400 crores and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. Notably, this is the biggest order that HAL has ever placed on any Indian entity, therefore enhancing the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

“LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for the development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products”, said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

“We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas program and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL,” said Ms Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL.

HAL signs Rs 2400 crore contract with BEL

The order for the supply under 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two Divisions of BEL at Bengaluru and Panchkula wherein contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in 'a ready to board condition'. Also, the deliveries will commence in the financial year of 2023-24 onwards. The indigenous fighter fleet is slated to be equipped with home-grown flight control systems, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under the said contract.

Notably, the premier agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency in Bengaluru will design and develop the systems in respective labs. The contract documents were handed over by General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL Jayadeva to General Manager (EW&A) BEL Manoj Jain.

Image: Republic World