AFSPA Extended In Manipur For One Year Amid Demand For Repeal; Capital Imphal Excluded

Amid the growing demand to repeal Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast region, Manipur Government has extended the act in the state for one year. In a notification issued by the Government of Manipur, it is said that the act has been imposed in the entire State excluding the caption city of Imphal. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had hinted at the partial withdrawal of the AFSPA in the state which was wholeheartedly welcomed by the Congress party.

AFSPA notice by Manipur Government:

AFSPA extended in Nagaland

The act was extended in Nagaland in December for a period of 6 more months. As per the Gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs reasoned that the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil power is necessary as the whole of Nagaland is in a "disturbed and dangerous" condition. As the notification was announced, a member of the Nagaland as well as the Manipur government, NPF had announced that it will hold democratic agitations until the Centre reconsiders its decision.

AFSPA repeal demand

The demand to repeal AFSPA escalated after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland on December 6. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals, leading to the death of 8 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces attack was carried out based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath.

AFSPA was first enacted on September 11, 1958, to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas. This law empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroy structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant. At present, AFSPA is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in the Namsai district.