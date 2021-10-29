After Agni-5, Long Range Bomb Successfully Flight-tested From IAF Fighter By DRDO

In another significant achievement for the Indian defence sector, the DRDO and the IAF team successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb on Friday. The Defence Research and Development Organisation tested the long-range bomb from the aerial platform in collaboration with the Indian Air Force.

“The Long Range Bomb, after release from IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long-range with accuracy within specified limits. All the mission objectives have been successfully met,” the DRDO informed.

Long Range Bomb test comes days after Agni-5 success

The development comes just days after India successfully launched Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

The successful test of Agni-5 was in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

Key Highlights of Agni-5 Missile:

Agni-5 is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy

Uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine

Successful launch in line with India’s policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’

What makes the Agni-5 missile launch so special?

Developed by them DRDO, Agni-5 or Agni-V is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can target entire China and also into Europe. It is one of the longest range missiles India possesses.

Nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile is a significant addition to the defence arsenal of India since it can be implemented with 'MIRV' (Multiple independently targetable Reentry Vehicle). This means that the missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads.

The indigenous MIRV technology was tested successfully for the first time in the Agni-P missile with the weapon transferring two manoeuvrable warheads at two separate locations. This MIRV capability of Agni-V will give India much-needed deterrence.

