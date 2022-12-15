After Delhi Acid Attack, DCW Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart Over Sale Of Acid Online

On Thursday, December 15, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to Flipkart and Amazon for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their e-commerce platform. The move came a day after bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on a 17-year-old school-going girl in Delhi’s Dwarka. The class 12 student is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.

Cracking the Dwarka acid attack case within hours, the Delhi police, after interrogating three men who have been arrested, revealed that the acid used in the attack was purchased from the online e-commerce platform Flipkart.

On Wednesday, December 14, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal took suo-moto cognizance and issued notice to Delhi Police in the Dwarka acid attack case.

The National capital witnessed another gruesome crime as a 17-year-old schoolgirl was attacked with acid in the broad daylight on her way to school on December 14, Wednesday, in the Dwarka area at around 7.30 am. The girl suffered severe burn injuries and has been referred to the Safdurjung Hospital.

Delhi Police on Wednesday revealed that all three accused in the case had been arrested. The Dwarka DCP informed that the victim is currently undergoing medical treatment, after receiving 8% burn injuries.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, the girl can be seen walking on the side of the road when two bike-borne assailants threw acid on her face and fled the spot after committing the crime. The girl ran instantly as she felt the acid has been thrown at her.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was made around 9 am at the Mohan Garden Police station area. It was stated that a 17-year-old girl has been allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike at 7.30 am in the morning. At the time of the incident, the girl was with her younger sister. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is currently underway. As per the preliminary report, the girl is under treatment in the ICU and is in stable condition.