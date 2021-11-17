After Manipur Ambush, Assam CM Vows To Look After Martyr Suman Swargiary's Son

Chief Minister of Assam on Wednesday paid a visit to the house of Assam Rifle martyr Suman Swargiary in the Thaikarakuchi village of Baksa district. Meeting Suman Swargiary's wife Jury Swargiary, the Assam CM paid his condolence. Himanta Biswa Sarma offered Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia to Suman Swargiary's family, and also vowed to look after the martyr's three-year-old son, Barad Swargiary.

Assam CM vows to look after martyr Suman Swargiary's son

Suman Swargiary was one of the six who lost their lives in the ambush which took place in Manipur on November 13. Taking to his official Koo handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the collective responsibility to stand by those like Suman Swargiary who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation. He wrote, "I vow to look after Barad Swargiary, the son of martyr Suman Swargiary."

The last rites of the martyred Assam Rifles Rifleman Suman Swargiary of 46 Assam Rifles were performed with full state honours at his native in Thaikarakuchi village of Baksa district in Assam on Monday.

Manipur ambush

In a tragic incident, terrorists carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur on November 13. During the attack, six people including Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son, and four soldiers were killed while many others were left injured. Manipur-based militant groups, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

According to sources, the attack was carried out as Colonel Tripathi had recently busted a drug racket in a major operation which resulted in a huge money loss for the narco-terrorists. The Indian Army is well aware of the fact that the narco money is funding terrorists in the Northeast and Northwest regions of India.

(Image: Koo/@himantabiswa)