After Palghar, Attack On Sadhu In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad After Heated Argument

A sadhu was allegedly attacked by a crowd of more than 25 people in Meharbannaik tanda, a small hamlet near the Jambhali village in Paithan taluka in Aurangabad.

The incident took place on December 25, 2020, Ganesh Giri Maharaj, a self-proclaimed Naga sadhu of a hill-top temple in the neighboring hamlet who hails from Aurangabad was attacked and thrashed by the villagers after a heated argument. The sadhu sustained injuries including a fractured hand. He has been admitted to the Government Medical College and hospital.

READ | Maha: 33 Injured As Van Overturns In Palghar District

READ | Palghar: 6 Held For Temple Theft, 16 Idols Recovered

In the video, the sadhu can be heard saying that the mob will kill him. Police officials filed cases against more than 25 people. An official said, ''No one from either side has come forward with a concrete complaint yet. However, taking cognizance of the video, we will register a case under the Arms Act.''

Also, in the video, the Sadhu can be seen allegedly taking out two swords which are said to be for his own protection.

According to the villager's statement to police, that said since it was Mokshada Ekadashi on Friday, a large group from Nilajgaon had visited the temple. When the women sat down to eat, a cow from the Gaushala belonging to the Maharaj sparked commotion. When one of the villagers shooed the cow away, the Maharaj got angry. Following the argument, the Sadhu allegedly took out two swords. As of now, police have registered a case against more than 25 people. Investigation in the case is underway.

READ | Maharashtra: Three Killed As Tractor Overturns

READ | Maharashtra: Cop Commits Suicide At Police Station In Palghar