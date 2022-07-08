Agnipath: Rajnath Singh To Brief Top Defence Chiefs, Officers On Various Aspects Of Scheme

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence about the various aspects of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The committee scheduled to meet on July 11, consists of Defence Secretary, three Service Chiefs and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence, who are likely to be present, the Ministry of Defence informed on July 7.

The Minister will address the committee about the different characteristics of the Agnipath scheme, under which the recruitment of the soldiers will take place henceforth.

Air Force shatters records; Navy receives over 10k female Agniveer registrations

The Indian Air Force in a tweet informed that compared to the previous recruitment cycle, the registrations received under the Agniveer scheme has broken previous records - with the Air Force receiving applications, upwards of seven lakhs. IAF Tweeted “The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received."

The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed.



Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received.#Agniveers pic.twitter.com/pSz6OPQF2V — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 5, 2022

The Indian Navy also received a tremendous response, especially from female aspirants. The number of registrations received by the Indian Navy touched 10,000 in the female category alone. The online recruitment process for the scheme will take place from July 15 to 30. Notably, the Agnipath scheme for the Indian Navy is gender-neutral and the required facilities will be provided with regard to the training of the women sailors who would be inducted.

Supreme court to hear pleas against Agnipath next week

A plea against the Military recruitment scheme, Agnipath has been filed by Advocate ML Sharma seeking the cancellation of the recruitment model on the premise that it is 'illegal and unconstitutional'. "Quash the notification/ press note dated June 14, issued by the Defence Ministry being illegal, unconstitutional and void ab-initio and ultra vires to the Constitution of India in the interest of justice," the PIL reads.

Another PIL was filed by Harsh Singh asking the Centre to reconsider the scheme. "Announcement of the scheme has caused nationwide protest in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and various other states due to the short-term duration of the scheme in the Indian Army for four years coupled with future uncertainties of the trained 'Agniveers'," the PIL read.

In response, the central government has also filed a caveat application in the SC asking to hear the government's viewpoint before arriving at any verdict.

Army and Navy begin registrations under the Agnipath scheme

The Defence Ministry announced on July 2 that the Indian Army and Navy has kicked off registrations under the Agnipath scheme, under which the recruits will serve for four years. As per the features of the scheme, 25% of the recruits are eligible for retention or re-enlistment in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness. The rest of the 75% will be provided with 'Seva Nidhi' packages, skill certificates and Bank loans for career progression.

Image: PTI