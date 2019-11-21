Agra: Police Arrests Five Russians For Flying Drone Near Taj Mahal

The Agra police took five Russian tourists under their custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal on Saturday. The tourists informed the police that they had no knowledge about the fact that the area is prohibited. Banners in various languages have been designed after the incident to make people aware that the area around Taj is a no-fly zone.

Agra SP talks about the incident

Speaking about the drone-flying incidents near Taj Mahal, the Superintendent of Police (SP) City, BR Prasad said, "We got the information about some foreign tourists flying drones in the area. Upon questioning they said they had no idea of it being a prohibited area. They are being interrogated to ascertain their intent”. He further claimed that the police department has designed banners in multiple languages to make the citizens aware of the rule.

“We have today designed some banners in 5 to 6 languages which will be put up soon in Mehtab Bagh, Shilp Gram and the east and west gates among others proclaiming it to be a prohibited area for flying drones," Prasad said. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Drones from Pakistan

Drones have been a continuous security threat for the Indian Army after several instances of Pakistani drones being recovered in the country. Previously on October 22, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side. Another Pakistani drone had been spotted in the same sector on October 8.

Earlier on September 24, the Punjab police had recovered a half-burnt unmanned vehicle from the Tarn Taran district. According to reports, the police had stated that a drone was used to drop weapons from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Punjab and the adjoining States. Further, the police had revealed that a terror group, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), was firing through drones.

