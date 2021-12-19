Ahead Of Dialogue, EAM Jaishankar Hosts Central Asian Foreign Ministers To Dinner

Ahead of India-Central Asia Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries to a dinner in New Delhi.

"Hosted the Central Asian Foreign Ministers to a welcome dinner before our Dialogue tomorrow. The cultural show was just one more reminder of our closeness," tweeted Jaishankar.

Notably, EAM will host the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi on December 19. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting with the top foreign dignitaries will strengthen cultural and economic ties between India and the Central Asian nations. The ministry said that the meeting will especially focus on the developments of roads and railways.

The statement said that the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting. During the meeting, the ongoing Afghanistan crisis will also be the main agenda of the meeting. Notably, since the Taliban's took over the already war-ravaged nation, Indian EAM Jaishankar has met several of the participating ministers for talks focusing on the issues concerning the troubled country.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from Dec 18-20. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said earlier this week.

Foreign ministers will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"The ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of relations between India and central Asian countries but a particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," Bagchi added.

It is expected the foreign ministers will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a courtesy, in the national capital. "The holding of the India-Central Asia Dialogue is symbolic of the interest on part of all members countries for greater engagements between them in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding," Bagchi added. Earlier today, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived in New Delhi to participate in the dialogue.

