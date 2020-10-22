Ahead Of FATF D-day For Pakistan, MEA Reveals: Imran Govt Failed To Address 6 Action Items

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday revealed that Pakistan had addressed only 21 out of 27 action items under the action plan given by the Financial Action Task Force. Whether Pakistan remains on the grey list shall be decided after a review of its action plan at the FATF plenary session ending on October 23. Explaining the proceedings of the global terror financing watchdog, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained that Pakistan continued to back terrorists.

For instance, he pointed out that the Imran Khan-led government had failed to take any action against terrorists proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. Srivastava stated that a country can be held accountable for not fulfilling the action plan within a certain timeframe. However, he refrained from commenting on the possibility of Pakistan being placed on the 'Black list' along with North Korea and Iran.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "FATF has well laid out standards and procedures for putting a country on its black list and its grey list. After a country is put on a list, an action plan is given to it and the country is expected to fulfill the action plan within a stipulated timeframe. Those found wanting in implementing their obligations are held accountable and they are subjected to appropriate action."

He added, "In the case of Pakistan, it is understood that they have addressed only 21 out of 27 action items. 6 important action items are yet to be addressed. It is well known that Pakistan continues to provide a safe haven to terrorist entities and individuals. It has not taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals who have been proscribed by UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. So, the issue of Pakistan's compliance is being looked at the ongoing plenary which I understand will get over on the 23rd of this month."

'3800 unprovoked ceasefire violations'

During the press briefing, the MEA official spokesperson also disclosed that Pakistan had carried out 3800 unprovoked ceasefire violations in 2020. According to him, this was a violation of the understanding reached between both countries in 2003. Additionally, Srivastava highlighted that Pakistan's aid and abetment to terrorism and smuggling of arms and drugs is on the rise.

"Pakistan forces have continued to engage in unprovoked ceasefire violations and often, these violations happen from civilian areas to support the infiltration of terrorists across the LOC. This is a clear violation of the 2003 understanding between the two sides. This year, till date, Pakistan has carried out 3800 unprovoked ceasefire violations. There have also been attempts to drop arms and ammunition across the LOC in the garb of civilian activities. We have also witnessed that Pakistan's aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism, smuggling of arms and narcotics substances has spilled over to the international boundary including the usage of drones and quadcopters, " the MEA official spokesperson said.

