Ahead Of Independence Day, MHA Warns States, UTs Against Usage Of Plastic Tricolour Flags

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Central government on Sunday warned the citizens against using tricolours made of plastic. Issuing a communication to the states and Union Territories on Sunday, the Centre asked them to ensure that people did not use national flags made of plastic, citing reasons that appropriate disposal of the tricolour made of non-biodegradable items such as plastic was a 'practical problem'.

'Tricolour should occupy a position of honour': Ministry of Home Affairs

In the communication to all states and UTs, the Ministry of Home Affairs outlined that the national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country and hence should occupy a position of honour. "There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag," it said.

"You are, therefore, requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are used by the public in terms of the provisions of the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and such paper flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event," the Home Ministry added.

According to Section 2 of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, “Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.”

A copy of 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971', along with the 'Flag Code of India, 2002', which govern the display of the national flag, has also been enclosed with the communication of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar communication was issued by the Ministry before Republic Day, 2021.